Friends, we’re here to say that being an automotive journalist isn’t easy. Correction – being an automotive journalist on camera isn’t easy. Actually, it sort-of is, in that no matter how many times we screw up, we can just do it over again. And we do screw up constantly on occasion, as this blooper reel so eloquently illustrates.

Also check out: Motor1.com's 10 Most Viral Videos Of The Year

Fortunately, we also have a terrific sense of humor, not to mention an ace video guru by the name of James Bradbury who never fails to catch everything. He’s the one slaving behind-the-scenes for our Why Buy video reviews, making sure the angles are just right, the sound is just right, and yes, the hosts are just right. We trust James to tell us when Executive Editor Seyth Miersma’s beard still harbors tidbits from lunch, or when Senior Editor Jake Holmes forgets to straighten his glasses after beating up passers-by for ruining the shot. Rumor has it that he even swears as much as Managing Editor Steven Ewing, though if we’re honest, that’s a title constantly in flux around the Motor1.com office.

This video also captures – at least in part – just how much fun we have working together to bring you authentic automotive content. Anyone can mount up a camera and talk about a car, but the Motor1.com staff represents a diverse cross-section of enthusiasts who are as eager to argue opposing viewpoints as they are to buy each other a drink afterward. That kind of chemistry and camaraderie challenges us to be better at what we do. We love cars, we love writing about cars, and we love talking about them. Yes, even when it’s freezing cold outside and people keep driving into our shot for no reason whatsoever.

Hopefully this passion shines through in the articles and videos we bring you. We certainly love being your source for all things automotive, and we can't wait to show you what's in store for 2018.