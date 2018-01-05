Porsche’s history dates back to 1931, when founder Ferdinand Porsche’s new company was tasked with building the first Volkswagen Beetle. It wasn’t until his son Ferry took over following World War II, though, that the company really came into its own. The newly formed Porsche Konstruktionen GesmbH was founded, and the first 356 was certified in 1948.

Fast forward to 1969, more than 20 years after the first 356 hit showrooms. Development of the 911 was in full swing, and having the eye for the unique that he often did, Ferry commissioned a custom 911 for his own personal collection; and this is it.

The Porsche 911 S pictured here was owned by former CEO Ferry Porsche, and was one of just a handful of vehicles he owned throughout his lifetime – but arguably it was one of the most unique. Everything on the car is completely original, apart from the numbers plates. The car was registered on July 30, 1969, bearing the chassis number 9110300014, making it just the 14th car with the new 911-S 2.2-liter flat-six engine delivering 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts).

Given that Porsche reserved cars with the chassis number 01 to 03 for racing, and number 13 was skipped for superstitious reasons, that makes this unique 911 one of the first ten examples of the then-new S model ever built for the road. It's also said to be one of the oldest remaining examples with the original 2.2-liter engine.

Apart from its impressive lineage, there are a few notable discrepancies that make this 911 unique. The car is missing the overriders on its front bumper – Ferry believed that they detracted from the sporty look. The interior, meanwhile, is completely original. The factory seats are finished in an artificial leather that was primarily used on upholstered furniture at the time.

Ferry sold the car on December 6, 1971 to a fish merchant from Strasbourg named Guy Jean Dubois. The car had driven just 21,113 kilometers when it changed hands, and maintained in the family’s ownership until 2004. It was eventually purchased by collector Michael Heinemann, who displayed the car at Pebble Beach and continues to maintain it until this day.

Source: Porsche