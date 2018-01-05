It's one of just 50 examples ever built.

The 250 GT is arguably one of the most sought-after Ferrari vehicles ever built. So imagine you’re lucky enough to come across one of the rarest examples of said iconic sports car, sitting dormant in a garage for more than 40 years. That’s exactly what happened on the latest episode of Hagerty’s YouTube series, Barn Find Hunter.

Host Tom Cotter – with the help of the vehicle’s current owner – uncovered a gorgeous, completely original 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Ellena that has been sitting in a garage in the U.S. for nearly a decade. It was originally imported from Switzerland in the early 1970s, and purchased for a scant $8,500. It’s been driven only scarcely, and retains nearly all of its original components, apart from a busted fog light.

The car in question was introduced in 1957 as part of a limited-series of 250 GTs coachbuilt by Carrozzeria Ellena. Just 50 example of the 250 GT Ellena were built, each bearing a distinctive new look and lightly improved performance. This particular example is number 23 of the original 50.

More Ferrari:

Features like improved body proportions and headroom were added to the standard 250 by way of a slightly raised roofline. The coupe adopted performance enhancements like a four-speed gearbox shift pattern, larger brakes, a ZF steering wheel, and a single distributor to the engine, but maintained nearly all other performance features already available on the 250 GT Tour de France, Ferrari’s then-current GT racing car.

Under the hood the original 3.0-liter V12 remains, producing a respectable 240 horsepower (178 kilowatts) when new. At full power, the Ellena Coupe had the ability to sprint to a top speed of around 157 miles per hour (252 kilometers per hour). 

The owner says that the car should be up and running in less than a year, but that he has no plans of restoring the exterior. The rusted out hood and barely distinguishable chrome fenders will remain for the time being. 

Source: Hagerty