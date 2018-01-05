The 250 GT is arguably one of the most sought-after Ferrari vehicles ever built. So imagine you’re lucky enough to come across one of the rarest examples of said iconic sports car, sitting dormant in a garage for more than 40 years. That’s exactly what happened on the latest episode of Hagerty’s YouTube series, Barn Find Hunter.

Host Tom Cotter – with the help of the vehicle’s current owner – uncovered a gorgeous, completely original 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Ellena that has been sitting in a garage in the U.S. for nearly a decade. It was originally imported from Switzerland in the early 1970s, and purchased for a scant $8,500. It’s been driven only scarcely, and retains nearly all of its original components, apart from a busted fog light.

The car in question was introduced in 1957 as part of a limited-series of 250 GTs coachbuilt by Carrozzeria Ellena. Just 50 example of the 250 GT Ellena were built, each bearing a distinctive new look and lightly improved performance. This particular example is number 23 of the original 50.

Features like improved body proportions and headroom were added to the standard 250 by way of a slightly raised roofline. The coupe adopted performance enhancements like a four-speed gearbox shift pattern, larger brakes, a ZF steering wheel, and a single distributor to the engine, but maintained nearly all other performance features already available on the 250 GT Tour de France, Ferrari’s then-current GT racing car.

Under the hood the original 3.0-liter V12 remains, producing a respectable 240 horsepower (178 kilowatts) when new. At full power, the Ellena Coupe had the ability to sprint to a top speed of around 157 miles per hour (252 kilometers per hour).

The owner says that the car should be up and running in less than a year, but that he has no plans of restoring the exterior. The rusted out hood and barely distinguishable chrome fenders will remain for the time being.

Source: Hagerty