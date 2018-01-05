The BMW M5 is an icon among performance sedans, and the latest generation keeps up the model's sterling legacy. Buying one is a rather pricey undertaking, though. The 2018 M5 starts at $104,595 after $995 for destination and $1,000 for the Gas Guzzler Tax. However, you can take the model's cost to $138,825 after ticking every option box. As consolation, the model's online configurator is now available, so you can at least spend some time to build your dream M5 and start the long wait for values to fall on the secondhand market.

Buyers can make their M5 quite a colorful ride. There are seven no-cost exterior colors Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic and Marina Bay Blue Metallic. There are also four Individual shades for $1,950, but they aren't nearly as bright. The highlight is Almandine Brown Metallic because there's something irresistible about a nearly FedEx brown performance sedan.

There are also three wheel options. The standard ones are 19 inches with five sets of double spokes. For $1,300, there are 20-inch units with six sets of double spokes with either polished faces or completely in black.

Inside, there's no concern about having a comfortable ride. As standard, the M5 comes with attractive leather upholstery, and customers can choose from black, two-tone brown and black, or two-tone white and black. Spend $3,500, and you can get full Merino leather in the same shades. For $5,000, BMW Individual offers Merino leather in Caramel, Smoke White, or darker Tartufo brown. In addition, black wood, dark aluminum, and a lighter shade of it are available as no-cost trim choices. Upgrading to Piano Black or the incredibly attractive Plum Brown wood is $1,080.

Where BMW really gets M5 buyers is on the options. After spending six figures to get their new performance sedan, customers must drop an additional $1,700 for the Driving Assistance Plus Package that adds safety tech like blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, active cruise control, and collision mitigation. The Executive Package goes for $4,000 and adds features like parking distance sensors, power sunshades, heated seats, soft-close doors, and surround view cameras.

There are also a handful of individual options that don't come in these packages, including a moonroof as a no-cost choice. Carbon ceramic brakes are the most expensive of them at $8,500. A 10-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo is $3,400; a night vision camera goes for $2,300; and rear-seat entertainment tablets are $2,200. Despite the M5's high price, BMW still charges $300 for Apple CarPlay compatibility. If you want to learn how to drive the new sedan better, the company also offers a $2,500 M Driver's Package for one day of on-track instruction.

"All-wheel drive has dramatically improved the new M5’s performance, without sacrificing the feel that made you want a Bimmer to start with," according to Motor1.com's First Drive of the 2018 model.

Source: BMW