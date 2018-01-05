Well, this is a tricky question with no easy answer or no answer at all. There are a lot of lovely FWD cars from literally all eras, so we won’t make the bold statement of crowning a single model as the best FWD car of all time.

But one thing is for sure – the Honda/Acura Integra is definitely one of the most amazing cars to drive with only front powering wheels. And this is the reason why it is featured in Donut Media’s new episode of its Up to Speed series.

Introduced in 1985, the Integra was basically a slightly bigger, sportier, more stylish and more technologically advanced version of the popular Honda Civic. Initially, during its first generation, it was offered only with 1.5- and 1.6-liter engines, but displacement was increased to 1.8 liters in 1989 with the second-gen vehicle.

The model’s commercial success arrived with the third generation, launched in 1994. It brought an all-new chassis, a more powerful VTEC engine, and the now iconic twin headlight layout, which was dubbed “bug eyes” by some enthusiasts. The range-topping GS-R trim (short for Grand Sport Racing) was released in 1995 with even more aggressive suspension and distinctive body kit.

In 1997, Honda revealed the hardcore Integra Type R with the only idea to make what was already a great car to drive even faster and better handling. It was so focused it didn’t have AC, sunroof, cruise control, and even a rear wiper. It was basically a road-legal race car, weighing 140 pounds (63 kilograms) less than a GS-R.

Power for the Type R was provided by a 1.8-liter VTEC engine, which made the coupe a pretty capable sports car, which was quickly acclaimed by motoring journalists worldwide. However, a little known fact is that Honda lost money on every single Type R sold.

