Toyota’s teaser campaign for the all-new Avalon appears to be focusing on the sedan’s lighting clusters as after checking out the headlights roughly a month ago, we are now being given the opportunity to see the taillights. These aren’t just any ordinary LED rear lights taking into account the implementation of sequential turn signals providing the car with a high-tech look.

It's far from being what you would call a new feature since plenty of cars have them already, including models such as the Audi A4 and the Ford Mondeo. The shape of the taillights hasn’t changed all that much compared to the outgoing model, but the new graphics lend the Avalon with a sharper look. We could say the same thing about the aforementioned headlights. Overall, we like what we’re seeing so far as the large sedan seems to be switching to a more aggressive look to shrug off some of the blandness of the current car.

In regards to the oily bits, expect the 2019 Avalon to move to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) like the new Camry and the forthcoming next-gen Corolla. Judging by the spy shots we have, some versions will feature dual exhaust tips while others are going to come with a sportier quad exhaust setup as depicted below. Logic tells us that will depend on the engine powering the big sedan.

Speaking of engines, Toyota’s familiar 3.5-liter V6 is in the offing and there might be a hybridized four-cylinder mill as well for those favoring fuel economy. Further down the line, a turbocharged four-cylinder without electrification could be added, but nothing is certain at this point.

The fifth-generation Toyota Avalon will take a bow on January 15 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. While a new Avalon is nice and all, we have to admit we’re dying to see the revived Supra.

Source: Toyota