The new BMW X2 is a polarizing crossover that the German marque hopes will be the next big seller within its SUV-heavy lineup. With a starting price of $39,395 (including $995 for destination), the X2 is slotted neatly in-between the smaller X1 and the larger X3 in terms of pricing – but once you tick all the option boxes on the online configurator, things start to get pricey.

Opt for the xDrive28i M Sport X Design model, and you’ll be dishing out $43,050 off the bat. That’s more expensive than the cheapest X3 ($42,450). Include the Premium Tier package, which comes with features like remote services, a head-up display, advanced real-time traffic information, and navigation with a touchpad controller, and the X2 comes in at $45,650… and that's before options.

A total of eight exterior color options are available on the M Sport Design model (10 are available on the standard model), with Alpine White being the only one offered without an additional cost. The seven more expensive offerings – Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Dark Olive Metallic, Mediterranean Blue Metallic, Misano Blue Metallic, Galvanic Gold Metallic, and Sunset Orange Metallic – each cost an extra $550. A set of 19-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels come standard, while 20-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels can be had for an extra $600.

A total of seven different interior options are available, including two standard leatherette options, and five pricey leather options. Magma Red Dakota, Mocha Dakota, Black with blue Highlight Dakota, Oyster Dakota, and Black Dakota make up the leather options, and cost an extra $1,450. Four interior trim options – Fine-wood with Pearl Chrome, Brushed Aluminum with Pearl Chrome, Black High-Gloss with Pearl Chrome, and Aluminum Hexagon with Pearl Chrome – all come standard in the M Sport trim.

For an extra $700, buyers can option a Driving Assistance Package, which includes features like an active driving assistant. If you want active cruise control alongside the active driving assistant, that will be an extra $1,000. A Dynamic Handling Package is an extra $600 on top of the Driving Assistance Package, but can’t be optioned with the optional 20-inch M Sports wheels, for some reason. The Dynamic Handling Package adds on features like M Sports steering and dynamic damper control.

Convenience and entertainment options aren’t plentiful, but they are expensive. Wireless charging and a WiFi hotspot will set you back an extra $500, an M rear spoiler is another $150, a Harman Kardon surround sound system is $875, and Apple CarPlay compatibility is another $300. Safety options likes a space-saver spare tire, and park distance control can be had for $150 and $800, respectively.

All told, the BMW M2 can be optioned all the way up to $53,075, not including a $995 destination which brings the total cost up to $54,070. With all those options you get the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which delivers 228 horsepower (178 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, all paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Source: BMW