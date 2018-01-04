The success of the Porsche Macan has essentially forced the German marque to consider even more variants of the sporty SUV. Both the Cayenne and Macan are rumored to get coupe variants in the coming years, but not before the smaller Macan gets a modest facelift. New spy photos show the updated Macan almost completely uncovered, apart from some minor camouflage on the front fascia, putting to work its new body in the snow.

The overall changes for 2018 are subtle, but not unnoticeable. Restyled front and rear bumpers will be amongst the biggest revisions. New air ducts, and front indicators mounted lower on the grille can be noted in the spy photos pictured here, as well as updated headlights with new LED fixtures. The same overall shape of the headlights remains.

Out back, the Macan sees barely any changes. The same taillight design will stay in tact, albeit with some updated LED lens graphics, and possibly even a full-width reflector across the tailgate, similar to previous Porsche vehicles like the Panamera.

Though we don’t get a look at the updated interior in these images, we know that the Macan will gain a handful of new features. Things like a touch-sensitive switchgear, a feature previously found in the Panamera, as well as a pair of new seven-inch displays within the instrument cluster. A 12.3-inch touch-sensitive screen will be mounted front and center as part of Porsche’s Communication Management system, which will include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

As far as powertrain is concerned, the updated Macan is expected to ditch its current 3.0- and 3.6-liter engine options in place of more efficient (but still powerful) 3.0-liter and 2.9-liter options. The former 3.0-liter engine in the Panamera produces 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts) and 331 pound-feet (448 Newton-meters) of torque. A hybrid-electric version of the Macan is also expected, borrowing its powertrain from the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

We'll know more about the updated Macan when it makes its debut in just a few months. The SUV is expected to join the lineup as early as April.

Source: CarPix