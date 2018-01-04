Getting high-tech headlights and a "never-seen-before" human-machine interface.

The Kia Niro crossover will lose its combustion engine on January 8 when a zero-emissions concept will be unveiled in Las Vegas during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). To signal the showcar’s impending arrival, Kia has dropped several shadowy teasers allowing us to catch a glimpse of its next EV, which has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times already.

Check out the hybrid model:

While technical specifications have not been disclosed, there’s a good chance the Niro EV will have more than a few things in common with the Hyundai Kona EV. The latter will allegedly be offered with 40 kWh and 64 kWh battery packs, with the latter providing enough energy for roughly 210 miles (334 kilometers) in the EPA test cycle. The variant equipped with the larger battery will allegedly cost just under $40,000 once it will arrive in the U.S. for the 2019 model year.

Getting back to the electric Niro, the CES-bound concept appears to look substantially more exciting than the camouflaged prototypes we’ve shown in recent months, though that’s not a big surprise considering concepts are usually more interesting than their production counterparts. Kia promises to implement a new “motion graphic” lighting system expected to be installed in a road-going car several years from now.

While images of the interior have not been provided, the Niro EV concept will boast a brand new human-machine interface (HMI) that hasn’t been installed before in a car. It remains to be seen what that actually means and how it will be different than the current crop of concepts packing a multitude of touchscreens and support for gesture controls.

Aside from bringing the concept, Kia will also showcase the world’s first in-car 5G connection, along with new driver assistance tech.

Kia Motors to reveal all-electric concept car at CES 2018

  • New EV concept to make world debut in Las Vegas on January 8
  • Kia to outline vision for future mobility and technology strategies at CES
  • Interactive exhibits explore cutting-edge vehicle interfaces, autonomous driving technologies and world’s first in-car 5G connection
Kia Motors will unveil a new all-electric concept car and present the brand's vision for future mobility at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
 
Combining Kia's design strengths with a highly efficient battery-electric powertrain, the new concept represents the next step in the brand's ongoing journey to electrification. The concept also features a never-seen-before human-machine interface (HMI) and an advanced new 'motion graphic' lighting system, previewing the potential for these technologies for market introduction in coming years.
 
Technologies to take Kia ‘Beyond Autonomous Driving’
 
Alongside Kia's new concept, the brand will reveal a range of new in-car features and innovations at CES 2018. Kia's interactive 'Beyond Autonomous Driving' exhibits combine existing and future technologies to outline the company's plans for vehicle autonomy and mobility, supported by the introduction of upcoming autonomous drive technologies.
 
Kia will present three interactive, cockpit-style exhibits designed to show how the company will incorporate new technologies to enhance communication and interaction between occupants and vehicles. These include new advanced driver assistance technologies and pioneering HMI functions, as well as the world's first in-car 5G connection.
 
 "Virtual reality, self-driving cars, and full vehicle connectivity were all once considered technologies of the distant future. As they rapidly become a reality, Kia is exploring how to adapt these new technologies for its customers. At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to," said Dr. Woong-cheol Yang, Vice Chairman and Head of Hyundai-Kia R&D Center. 
 
The Kia press conference is scheduled for January 8, 2018, at 4:00 pm PST (Mandalay Bay, Level 3, South Seas F).
 
Visit Kia Motors at CES 2018 on Tuesday, January 9 through Friday, January 12 at LVCC, North Hall Booth #7029.