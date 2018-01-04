The Kia Niro crossover will lose its combustion engine on January 8 when a zero-emissions concept will be unveiled in Las Vegas during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). To signal the showcar’s impending arrival, Kia has dropped several shadowy teasers allowing us to catch a glimpse of its next EV, which has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times already.

While technical specifications have not been disclosed, there’s a good chance the Niro EV will have more than a few things in common with the Hyundai Kona EV. The latter will allegedly be offered with 40 kWh and 64 kWh battery packs, with the latter providing enough energy for roughly 210 miles (334 kilometers) in the EPA test cycle. The variant equipped with the larger battery will allegedly cost just under $40,000 once it will arrive in the U.S. for the 2019 model year.

Getting back to the electric Niro, the CES-bound concept appears to look substantially more exciting than the camouflaged prototypes we’ve shown in recent months, though that’s not a big surprise considering concepts are usually more interesting than their production counterparts. Kia promises to implement a new “motion graphic” lighting system expected to be installed in a road-going car several years from now.

While images of the interior have not been provided, the Niro EV concept will boast a brand new human-machine interface (HMI) that hasn’t been installed before in a car. It remains to be seen what that actually means and how it will be different than the current crop of concepts packing a multitude of touchscreens and support for gesture controls.

Aside from bringing the concept, Kia will also showcase the world’s first in-car 5G connection, along with new driver assistance tech.

Source: Kia