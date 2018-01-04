Buying a new Rolls-Royce is a sign that you’ve made it and for those wanting to express that in the most obvious way, there’s nothing better than going with a flashy color. Case in point, this Wraith with only the 11 delivery miles was painted by the talented folks working at the factory in Goodwood in an eye-catching Java Green shade. If the name rings a bell, parent company BMW has been offering this look-at-me shade for a while.

Seeing such a striking and brave color choice – usually reserved to supercars – on a luxobarge is a rare sight and somehow it makes the Alpina B7 Java Green seem restrained. Judging by the dark theme applied onto the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, it appears we’re actually dealing with the Black Badge edition featuring a few black styling accents on the exterior where you would normally find chrome. As per Rolls Royce, it’s not an ordinary black as the hue was taken to “new levels of intensity” thanks to a multi-layer paint.

With this likely being the Black Badge version, it means the biturbo 624-horsepower 6.6-liter V12 produces an extra 52 pound-feet (70 Newton-meters) of torque for a grand total of 642 lb-ft (870 Nm). It also comes with an upgraded air suspension and a quicker eight-speed gearbox keeping the lower gears longer for higher rpms.

Not that performance is of outmost importance for those in the market for a Wraith, but the opulent coupe runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in only four and a half seconds and tops out at an electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph). Not too bad for a cars that weighs a hefty 5,380 pounds (2,440 kilograms) in U.S. specification, right?

All these come at an extremely high cost as the Rolls-Royce Wraith Java Green located at a high-end dealer in San Diego, California is available for an eye-watering $411,825.

Source: O'Gara Coach La Jolla