BMW is focusing most of its advertising and marketing efforts towards the all-new M5 in the last couple of weeks. After the performance sedan’s record lap at the Shanghai track, its improved handling was highlighted through a creative promotional video and the car is now preparing for another impressive appearance.

The American division of the Bavarian brand has released a new short video, teasing what appears to be a drift stunt of the new M5, also involving its direct predecessor. BMW simply promises a “drifting performance, unlike anything you've seen before,” without going into details. The description of the 43-second clip says we will see the full stunt on January 9 this year.

We assume the drift will once again highlight the intelligent all-wheel-drive system of the M5, which is a major leap forward for the sports sedan compared to the old M5. As Motor1.com Executive Editor Seyth Miersma points out in his First Drive of the vehicle, “the all-wheels-driven M5 could behave just like a rear-drive car with a little goading,” but yet “massive grip was still evident for straight line acceleration.”

The most powerful and most expensive M5 in history uses an updated version of BMW’s 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine, sending 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) to all four wheels. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the sedan is capable of reaching 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a supercar time of only 3.2 seconds. When fitted with the optional M Driver’s package, the car can hit a top speed of 189 mph (304 kmh).

Already in production, the new M5 will start arriving in Germany, UK and the United States almost simultaneously in March 2018, when the first deliveries will be made. The brand from Bavaria wants to shift more than 20,000 units of the model during its lifecycle.

Source: BMW USA on YouTube