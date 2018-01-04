Mercedes-Benz wants you to know that it’s out front with the new S-Class sedan. The phrase is repeated several times in a new video brochure for the company’s flagship marque, which introduces the refreshed-for-2018 S-Class in a manner that, if we’re honest, is a bit easier to swallow than textbook-length owner's manuals or press releases that go on for days. And to give credit where credit is due, the new S-Class is supremely sweet in a way that words can’t quite capture – even when using such descriptors as haven of handcraftsmanship, materials converging in harmony, and our favorite, a cocoon of ergonomic efficiency and personalized comfort. Yeah, that’s the only way to travel.

There’s also some truth to Mercedes being out front, and not just in drag races. Yes, there are new engines compared to last year that can produce some positively mind-numbing performance. But the full glass cockpit with features like the Energizing Comfort mood-setting system are right there at the top of the technological spectrum, a place the S-Class has long held in the automotive realm. The video also goes into detail on the updated driver assists for the new S-Class, including the borderline mystical systems like Magic Body Control, which uses cameras to scan the road ahead and adjust the suspension to suit conditions before you get there.

Just when you think the video demonstration is designed to sell people on the notion of merely riding in a new S-Class, things switch over to the new AMG S63. We had a go in this beast last summer, utilizing the S63’s new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 to cruise comfortably down an unrestricted German autobahn at airliner velocities while getting a back massage. From a standstill this 5,000-pound sedan can rip to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds, and while it’s not as svelte in the corners as a dedicated sports car, the super sedan is still shockingly good at doing the twist.

In other words, this five-minute video is a great reminder of how much we like this car. That probably means it’ll be a good bit of marketing material for Mercedes as well.

Source: Mercedes-Benz USA via YouTube