We know the Lamborghini Urus is something of a polarizing machine, being an SUV built by the same mad hatters that brought us the 740-horsepower Aventador SuperVeloce, not to mention the bonkers Centenario or bona-fide supercar icons like the Countach and Miura. On paper at least, we know the Urus is properly fast thanks to its 4.0-liter biturbo V8 making no less than 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts). Lamborghini says it will reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds and top out at 186 mph (300 km/h), so it at least has supercar stats to go with its higher ground clearance and seating for four.

The thing is, nobody really knows what it’s like to drive. Yes, it’s a Lamborghini but it’s one the likes of which none have seen. That hasn’t stopped some dealerships from marking up prices, however, like this location in Germany which is asking an eye-watering €330,000 to get an early-build model. For the record, sticker price on the Urus in Europe with taxes included is around €204,000. Translating all that to U.S. dollars, the markup is close to $400,000 – twice the list price for U.S. buyers. Mind you, even at this price the dealer website says it will still take five months to actually get the vehicle.

Is the Urus worth it? Lamborghini has said it sees its SUV as being a strong seller around the world, with a modest goal of selling 3,500 units a year in 2019. Even if it’s the best driving vehicle of all-time, that seems like a very difficult target to reach if dealers insist on doubling the sticker price. Once the hype dies down and some actual road tests are conducted, we suspect things will be a bit more stable in Urus-land.

And if it does turn out to be an outstanding performer with some actual practicality, we suspect the seemingly insatiable demand for such machines will help Lamborghini hit that sales target.

Source: Mobile.de, Auto Bild