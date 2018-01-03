In the market for a pair of high-powered American supercars? Then the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction may be the place to be. The auction house is kicking off its first sale of 2018 with two show-stopping headliners: the 2017 Ford GT, and the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 – but these are no ordinary examples.

The 2019 Corvette in question is the very first example ever produced. It dons the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine found in each one that followed, naturally, delivering 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque. All proceeds for the sale of the ZR1 will benefit Building for America’s Bravest, a charity that builds smart homes for injured service members returning home.

The 2017 Ford GT in question is nearly as unique. It’s one of the earliest examples of the current generation, and was donated by businessman Ron Pratte to the Evernham Family-Racing for a Reason Foundation. Under the hood is the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that comes from the factory delivering 647 hp (482 kW) and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of torque. All proceeds from the Ford GT will benefit the Autism Society of North Carolina’s Ignite Program.

"We’re incredibly fortunate to have the resources to support wonderful organizations that strive to make a difference for so many people in need," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise nearly $96 million for charity and those funds, along with the generous donations that will be raised in Scottsdale, bring much needed relief to countless people through many great charities."

Alongside the Corvette ZR1 and the Ford GT, Barrett-Jackson will have a handful of other unique vehicles cross the block, including the first retail production 2018 Corvette Carbon 65, a handsome 1988 Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition, and a 1987 Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe, among others.

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction will open its doors on January 13, 2017, and run until January 21, 2017.

Source: Barrett-Jackson