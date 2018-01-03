The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 is one of the meanest off-road SUVs in recent memory, but it's not unstoppable. In a recent video, an owner shows his six-wheeled Mercedes buried to the top of the wheels in snow and the difficulty getting out, even with the assistance of a snowcat.

It appears that the driver tries to use the G63 6x6's five locking differentials to get out because at various times some of the wheels don't appear to be turning. The effort is fruitless, though. Even a snowcat pulling on the rear end isn't enough to get the stricken Mercedes out of the snow, which illustrates just how tough this situation is.

Don't start looking for an abandoned G63 6x6 in a snowbank, though. The owner later added a photo of Instagram (below) showing the snow-covered Mercedes out its predicament. We wish there was a video of how the SUV escaped the deep snow, but some digging was likely involved.

Before you lose all respect for the G63 6x6's off-road abilities, check out the owner's other video of driving the SUV through the snow, below. The powder is quite deep, and the Mercedes handles it with no problem. Perhaps the driver got cocky after the ease of getting through the snow here, and the overconfidence resulted in getting stuck.

Mercedes introduced the G63 6x6 in 2013 and kept the model in production until 2015. A 5.5-liter biturbo V8 pumps out 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (758 Newton-meters) of torque, and a seven-speed automatic routes the power to the six-wheel-drive system. With 37-inch off-road tires, the vehicle can tackle even the roughest terrain – apart from ultra-deep snow apparently.

Source: gregb.23 via Instagram, 2, 3