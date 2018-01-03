We all miss Saab – the legendary Swedish company, which was liquidated in 2011 after a financial collapse. Yes, the brand was spiritually revived by National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) from China with a 9-3-based electric vehicle, but it’s nothing close to the original SAAB products.

Speaking of Saab models, "original" is probably not the correct word for the cars sold by the manufacturer in the 1990s and 2000s, as they were heavily based on General Motors’ platforms. The very last vehicle engineered before Saab’s demise was the 9-4X, which replaced the aging 9-7X in the SUV segment.

Based on GM’s Theta Premium architecture, the crossover shared many components with the Cadillac SRX and was revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2010. Production started in 2011 at GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, factory, but ended just a couple of months later due to Saab’s bankruptcy. It remained the only Mexican-built model of the marque in its history.

Interestingly, there’s no clear information about the total number of produced examples. According to some sources, only 614 units were made, but Saab’s museum in Trollhattan, Sweden, claims 814 9-4X units were assembled. Only 60 of them are from 2012 model year.

Available only in the United States, the 9-4X was offered with two V6 gasoline engines – a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated unit with 265 horsepower (198 kilowatts) and a 2.8-liter turbo motor with 300 hp (224 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. A diesel engine for the European version of the car was reportedly discussed, but never offered.

The two V6 engines were mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic gearbox, sending power permanently to all four wheels. This setup provided a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 8.3 seconds for the turbo variant and 9.0 seconds for the NA version.

Video: Saabkyle04 on YouTube

Photos: AutoWP

