Remember BMW’s showroom in Abu Dhabi? It’s the largest single dealership of the Bavarian brand in the world, featuring probably some of the most unique BMWs, Minis, and Rolls-Royces currently on sale. It’s the place where some seriously cool 7 Series are also displayed, and today we bring you another epic example of BMW’s flagship sedan.

The 750Li xDrive Individual you see above and in the gallery below is painted in one of our favorite colors BMW is currently offering. Our first association with the Avus Blue hue is the brand’s sportier models, but it actually perfectly fits the 7 Series' nature too.

In this configuration, the exterior is enhanced with a 3D design front spoiler and black kidney grill, part of the vehicle’s optional equipment, and a stylish Alpina boot spoiler and carbon fiber mirror covers.

The car’s actually very similar to the Long Beach Blue 7 Series also on display at the same showroom, with one major exception – the engine. While the newest addition to the dealership’s lineup is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine, the previous Individual model has a monstrous 6.6-liter biturbo V12 with 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

As far as the interior is concerned, the 750Li has a virtually identical cabin with the M760Li - fine cherry red leather for the seats, armrests, and door cards that just doesn’t match the cold black and dark gray colors on the dashboard, steering wheel, and carpets, not to mention the sporty exterior color. Apparently, it’s a preferred color combination for the cars displayed at BMW Abu Dhabi, as we’ve seen something similar on another M760Li.

So, do you like that color and equipment combination? If so, better call the dealership and arrange a flight to Abu Dhabi to check out the car in person.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi on Facebook