New spy shots have revealed Jeep's bigger SUV under development on the road, and an inside source tells Motor1.com that this is a preview of what to expect from the new Wagoneer.

According to the insider, the SUV's design isn't yet final, so its look could still change from this test mule. Jeep will offer the model in two wheelbase lengths. The one pictured here will likely by the Wagoneer, and the longer will carry the Grand Wagoneer moniker. Both of them will make extensive use of aluminum to keep weight down. Production versions will be ready around 2020.

Even through the camouflage, the design on display in these photos has a major resemblance to drawings in a Jeep design trademark filing from China in 2017. Both models feature relatively narrow wraparound headlights and a separate lamp underneath. The front fascia features a slit below the grille on each of the models, too. There's a definite kinship with the Grand Cherokee, but the changes are large enough to tell that this is something different.

The camouflage does a better job at hiding the profile (above), but this angle provides the best look at the vehicle's size. The similarities with the trademark are clearer at the rear (below), though. The vehicles share wraparound glass for the hatchback and skinny, horizontally set taillights. The arrangement of the lower reflectors and rectangular exhaust outlets are nearly identical between these spy shots and the design drawings, too.

The Jeep Yuntu concept (gallery below) from 2017 also appears to lend some of its design cues to this test mule. The skinny strip of headlights looks particularly similar.

Given the model's size, it appears that both wheelbase lengths could be capable of holding three rows of seats. Earlier reports suggested the Grand Wagoneer could differentiate itself by being significantly more upscale that the smaller variant. Prices for the big SUV could reach as high as $140,000 as a way for Jeep to compete with Land Rover most opulent off-roaders.

Photo Source: Brenda Priddy