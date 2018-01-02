An upcoming Mecum auction suggests that a well-optioned Ferrari can be quite a canny investment. Forget stocks and bonds, this 2016 F12TdF in Giallo Triplo Strato yellow has an original price of $621,624, but after just a few years, the sale estimate already thinks the car could be worth between $1.2 million and $1.3 million. That's an impressive return and comes with the extra advantage of spending some time with a gorgeous Ferrari.

The window sticker shows the wealth of options on this F12TdF. The original base price was $490,500 after $3,750 for delivery and the $1,750 TSMG fee – the amount Ferrari charges for its marketing, according to a post on Ferrari Chat. The buyer then added an astonishing $131,124 in extras.

Unfortunately, we don't know about the whole slate of extra equipment because the last line of the window sticker simply says "Other Options $74,482" without any further explanation. According to Mecum, the $10,124 Ferrari Telemetry system is among these unlisted items.

Ferrari charges quite a bit for its carbon fiber pieces, though. The lightweight engine cover alone is $11,644, and the underhood cover is another $9,954. Inside, this F12TdF has $2,868 in extended leather covering the lower portion of the center tunnel and $5,062 carbon fiber inserts in the dashboard.

Ferrari only made 799 units of the F12TdF and sold them all. The TdF name referenced the old Tour de France auto race and evoked Ferrari's competition history there with models like the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta (below). The coupe had the F12berlinetta as a starting point but boosted the 6.3-liter V12 to 769 horsepower (574 kilowatts) and 520 pound-feet (705 Newton-meters). A modified 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox allowed for quicker shifts. The result of the upgrades was a model that ran to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and to a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h).

This one only has 150 miles (241 kilometers) on it, which causes quite a conundrum. The new owner has to decide whether to enjoy with well-optioned coupe on the road or leave the Ferrari in the garage for a gamble about whether the car might appreciate even more.

Source: Mecum Auctions