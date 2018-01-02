Shining bright even in the night, this is far from being an ordinary Huracan coupe. It’s a known fact that the V10-powered raging bull can be customized in multiple ways via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, but we know for a fact this wasn’t done by the skilled folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy. It represents the work of U.K.-based Vinceri, a company specialized in all sorts of custom projects using crystals.

What we have here is likely the most opulent Lamborghini out there following what must’ve been a hugely expensive Swarovski makeover. The car belongs to Daria Radionova, who it’s safe to say has a soft spot for Swarovski crystals. Several years ago, her previous-generation CLS 350 was fitted with literally a million of these crystals and she eventually sold it on eBay for a cool £154,600 ($210,000 at today’s exchange rates).

She dialed it down a notch (sort of) for her next car, a Bentley Continental GT with a partial velvet wrap adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Fast forward to current times, the overly flashy Huracan Vinceri Edition has no less than 1.3 million Swarovski crystals to take the concept of personalizing your car to a whole new level. It comes as no surprise the naturally aspirated mid-engined supercar attracts a lot of attention, even in a city such as London, which is known to be the home of some of the world’s most exclusive high-end cars.

There was room on the Huracan’s sharp body for even more crystals as the roof and the A-pillars have not received the red Swarovski theme for some reason, though we can all agree 1.3M are more than enough… A question arises: how do you wash it?