What’s your first association when you hear something about the Mercedes-AMG Project One? We’d say it’s Formula 1, as every little piece of it literally screams F1, from the very basic inspiration to the highly optimized aerodynamic exterior and the mind-blowing powertrain.

Yes, you might say the front end of the Project One is not the prettiest in the world, and we even saw it replaced by an F1-inspired nose as an experiment, but once you watch the video above you’ll realize just how complex the task of creating the design of the car was. In the short video Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG, and Robert Lesnik, director exterior design, explain what inspired the design team and what the main goals when drawing it were.

Hartmut Sinkwitz, interior design director, will also let you know that almost all materials in the interior of the vehicle are taken from motorsport, including the carbon fiber and the microfiber fabrics. Both the exterior and interior designs of the car follow the simple “form follows function” philosophy, or “no styling, first of all function,” as he explains.

The “artistically” shaped Project One is powered by a hybrid Formula 1-inspired and based system, which is capable of producing more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts). This impressive number ensures it goes from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in only 2.7 seconds.

The German manufacturer plans to build no more than 275 units of the Project One at its Brackley factory, where the company’s championship-winning F1 cars are assembled. Each Project One carries a price tag of approximately $2.7 million, and, unfortunately, all of the examples have already been accounted for. If you are really interested in buying one, there’s already someone selling his slot for a cool $5.22 million.

Source: Mercedes-AMG on YouTube