After many years of absence, TVR is back in business with the brand new Griffith, a British performance machine built by hand as this time-lapse video illustrates. The footage kicks things off with a naked iStream chassis before being covered by all those carbon fiber body panels and the rest of the components necessary to make the V8 sports car come to life.

Seeing a car come together is always mesmerizing, especially when the build process is done the old fashioned way: manually. Equipped with side exhausts like you would come to expect from a TVR, the new Griffith is a breath of fresh air in the sports car genre and hopefully it will live up to the hype. To succeed, it needs more than just a retro-flavored lightweight body to carve out its space in the challenging segment and it might just have what it takes given its focus on pleasing the purists: rear-wheel drive, manual gearbox, and a big V8 without forced induction.

Cosworth borrowed the Ford Mustang GT’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter and squeezed out a healthy 500 horsepower for the reborn TVR, which weighs as little as 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds) distributed evenly between the front and rear.

With a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than four seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph), the Griffith is shaping up to be properly quick and fast. We will have to wait to find that out firsthand as series production hasn’t started yet at a revamped factory located in Wales. Those 500 people who have placed an order for the “Launch Edition” will get their cars in 2019, with the regular version to follow. If you want one without the roof, TVR has already confirmed a convertible is in the making.