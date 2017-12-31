Mercedes is ending 2017 by providing us with a taste of what’s to come in terms of new models set to arrive in 2018. The first of the bunch will be the next-generation A-Class expected to debut in full before its public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in March, so expect the virtual wraps to come off as early as February. In fact, some are saying the new five-door compact hatchback will be unveiled at the beginning of the year’s shortest month.

The teaser video focuses on the winter testing the A-Class (W177) is going through in chilly Sweden where the premium hatch has to face temperatures of well below 0 degrees Celsius. Mercedes’ entry-level model is currently undergoing the final extensive test drives and is also being evaluated at speeds of 50 kph (31 mph) in the climate tunnel where temperatures can drop to -28 degrees Celsius (-18.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

We also get to see the interior cabin for a brief moment, though that’s not actually a big deal considering Mercedes has already released very revealing images of the overhauled cabin. The model being shown in the teaser video is a high-spec trim with the pair of 10.25-inch digital screens set to be available on the more expensive models. The one on the right belongs to the company’s brand new infotainment system tailored to compact cars, which will be detailed in January at CES.

New engines are being promised in the video’s description on YouTube, and one of them will likely be a turbocharged 1.3-liter gasoline engine as a result of a tie-up between parent company Daimler and Renault. Benefitting from cylinder coating technology derived from the Nissan GT-R's engine, the new four-cylinder engine is actually a three-in-one unit as it has been engineered with a trio of different outputs: 115 hp (85 kW) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm), followed by the midrange 140 hp (103 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm), along with the top-tier 160 hp (120 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm). Logic tells us the latter has the biggest chances of getting an engine cover with the three-pointed star.

Following the hatchback’s debut early 2018, Mercedes will then gear up to roll out its sedan sibling already confirmed to hit stateside as a cheaper alternative to the sleeker CLA.

Source: Mercedes