After unveiling the exterior of its new Cronos about a month ago, Fiat has now released a couple of images showing the cabin of its sedan tailored to the South American market. It comes as no surprise the fact that it has been virtually carried over from the Argo taking into consideration the Cronos will in fact be an Argo Sedan with a different name.

Set to be produced in Cordoba, Argentina, the new model from Fiat will have to go up against the Volkswagen Polo-based Virtus, which is also a brand new sedan catering South America. These two will have to face some stiff competition coming from the likes of the Honda City, Chevy Prisma, and the Toyota Yaris Sedan.

Full technical specifications are not available at the moment of writing, but Fiat has announced it will sell its Linea successor with a 1.3-liter engine from the Firefly family. It develops 101 horsepower when running on gasoline and a slightly higher 109 hp on ethanol. Those in need of more oomph will have to step up to the 1.8-liter mill rated at 135 hp and 139 hp, depending on the type of fuel used. You can have both engines with a five-speed manual gearbox, with the bigger unit being optionally offered with a six-speed automatic transmission.

There’s no word about the trunk’s capacity, but Fiat has promised it will trump the VW Virtus’ 521-liter volume. Like the Argo, the new Cronos will boast a seven-inch infotainment screen along with all the other goodies available for the hatchback version to create a spacious small sedan easy on the family’s wallet while being loaded with features.

Sales of the Fiat Cronos are slated to kick off early next year in Brazil, with other South American markets to follow shortly thereafter.

Source: Fiat