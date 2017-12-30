Ferrari made a total of 710 engines for the LaFerrari taking into account production of the coupe was capped at 500 while the droptop Aperta was limited to 210 examples. Now is your chance to own one of the V12 powerhouses taken straight from a brand new 2017 example, which leads us to believe it was sourced from the Aperta considering production of the coupe ended a couple of years ago. That being said, let’s keep in mind Ferrari made an extra LaFerrari coupe and auctioned it to benefit Italy’s earthquake victims, but what are the chances of that being the donor car? Seems unlikely.

Getting back to the engine at hand, it has only done 200 miles (322 kilometers), so one has to wonder what ever happened to the car? One could go out on a limb and assume it was crashed and the naturally aspirated 6.3-liter unit survived, but we can’t possibly know for sure. Given the low mileage, it means the V12 engine is not even past its break-in period. The ad only features the 800-horsepower combustion engine, so the future buyer won’t be getting any of the Ferrari hybrid trickery, particularly the electric motor good for 163 hp.

The eBay listing does appear to be legit and looking at the seller’s other items, we can also see the engine of a Ferrari 458 Special is up for grabs and you can have it for the Buy It Now price of $55,000. That’s significantly less than the LaF’s engine listed for a cool $285,000. The seller is accepting offers, so you might be able to get it for less and perform the ultimate engine swap.

For that kind of money the seller is asking for the LaFerrari’s engine, one could buy a nicely equipped Portofino. There’s also the matter of getting the engine to work on a different car, which as you can imagine is not exactly a straightforward process.

Source: eBay via Reddit