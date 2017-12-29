Hyundai will debut the second-generation of its quirky Veloster hatchback in January, and we'll possibly even see at the upcoming North American International Auto Show in Detroit. In the latest teaser, the company briefly reveals the model's profile before lighting it up with the psychedelic patterns of constantly changing LEDs.

Hyundai's designers don't overhaul the Veloster's look for the new generation, particularly in profile. The biggest improvements are at the rear where the new model has a rounder shape rather than the current one's stubby appearance. A larger glass panel between the B- and C-pillar might make for better outward visibility when making lane changes.

In front, the Veloster gains sharper styling that better matches the vehicle's sporty demeanor. The hood also appears to dip lower at the front, which makes the nose look sleeker.

The rear also gains sharper edges than the current model. Plus, the larger taillights are a lot more attractive than the current units that look like blobs.

The Veloster should have two engine options at launch, which it would share with the Elantra GT. The base mill would be the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter with 161 horsepower (120 kW) with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Customers looking for more power would be able to get a turbocharged 1.6-liter with 201 hp (150 kW) with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Hot hatch fans need to be patient because a Veloster N from Hyundai's performance division arrives later. Spy shots show that development of the more aggressive variant is already well underway. It would take the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the i30 N where the mill produces 242 hp (181 kW) in standard form or 271 hp (202 kW) in the Performance version.

Source: 현대자동차(AboutHyundai) via YouTube, minseo9328 via Instagram, wfs.91 via Instagram