There aren’t many places one can experience the full power of supercars, never mind mental modern whips like a Lamborghini Huracan Performante. That is, there aren’t many legal places to have such a romp, but the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn is among them. That’s where AutoTopNL headed with the aforementioned Lamborghini and a camera, and with light traffic on the straight roads, the footage doesn’t disappoint.

That’s especially true in the aural department. The upgraded Performante edition of the Huracan makes 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque from its glorious 5.2-liter V10, mounted right behind the driver which in this case also puts it right behind the camera. As such, every downshift is a prelude to the best guitar solo of all time, and the driver downshifts a lot in this 11-minute clip.

Rather than just run flat-out down the highway, the car speeds up and slows down and frankly, we don’t blame the driver one bit. Going fast is a rush, but getting there in the Huracan – and listening to that angelic engine – is its own kind of wildly addicting drug. Also, we’re sure there are some safety measures at work here. We confess to not knowing exactly what German driving laws are regarding the unrestricted Autobahn, but a lack of speed limits doesn’t mean reckless actions are acceptable. The driver in this clip seems to show quite a bit of concern for other traffic while enjoying the Huracan's attributes, and for that we’re grateful.

We’re also grateful for the clear roads, as it allows this supercar to reach 311 km/h, which translates to 193 mph. That’s not quite flat-out for the Lambo, which can reach 202 mph when conditions are right. But for a public road that does in fact have traffic on it, that’s plenty fast.

Enjoy the sounds from the video above, then take in the sights of our Huracan Performante Mega Gallery below.

Source: AutoTopNL