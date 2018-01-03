Infiniti finally has a name for its sedan concept that debuts in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The Q Inspiration Concept is a stylish sedan that signals the brand's future design direction. Its curvaceous shape will also be the influence for the company's forthcoming flagship sedan.

"We aim to take traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution," Karim Habib, Infiniti Design Director, said in the announcement with the teaser. "The Q Inspiration offers an alternative form; something more flowing in appearance with an unusually long and balanced cabin. Experimenting with new proportions in a typically conservative segment, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body, with all the benefits to interior wellbeing, comfort, and space that this layout entails."

The Q Inspiration features a fairly simply design with a flowing roof and prominent fenders. An outlet behind the front fenders adds a sporty flourish. The rounded rear featured a narrow, wraparound taillight that spans the vehicle's entire width. The exhausts integrate into the lower portion of the bumper. Lots of glass in the roof and a large greenhouse suggest good outward visibility and an airy cabin.

The previous teaser photo (above) showed off the Q Inspiration's heavily sculpted front end. It features narrow headlights and ribbing in the grille.

Infiniti hasn't announced anything specific about the sedan's engine, but Habib teased "a shift toward smarter, more compact, and less intrusive powertrains." The company's upcoming variable compression engine is a likely choice because it fits this description so well.

Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's overall design boss, has confirmed the Q Inspiration as Infiniti's preview of a new flagship sedan. However, he said that the model was still a few years away from going on sale.

