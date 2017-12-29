Prototypes of the next-generation Mercedes A-Class seem to be just about everywhere in Germany as every other day another one is caught by the spy camera. Case in point, a thinly disguised prototype of the premium five-door hatchback has been spotted earlier this week in a parking lot while being flanked by a Nissan X-Trail and a Lexus CT200h.

What caught our attention is the design of the lighting clusters, particularly the production-ready taillights featuring fancy “Mercedes-Benz” lettering etched on a piece of trim. Ok, this has been going on for a number of years as it’s far from being a new feature, but we figured this nifty design detail is worthy of your attention.

Not only did this A-Class prototype have the final taillights, but it also rocked the production-spec LED headlights likely reserved for the upper-spec models. Elsewhere, we can also catch a glimpse of the interior with sporty seats featuring built-in headrests and clad in a combination of red and black leather. This color combo can also be noticed on the door panels, which also boast a white panel to spice things up.

There’s not much of a mystery regarding the interior cabin as Mercedes has already revealed it, complete with a pair of 10.25-inch digital displays, one for the instrument cluster and the other for the new infotainment system developed for next-gen compact cars. Bear in mind that not all cars will have this setup as the entry-level version will feature two 7-inch displays whereas the midrange A-Class will use a combination of the two by getting a 7-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment.

While the exterior might not win you over, the interior could have what it takes to lure you into buying a Mercedes. Taking the S-Class’ steering wheel and putting it into the A-Class is a nice surprise, as is the revamped dashboard without the tablet-styled infotainment. It’s also set to be significantly more spacious than the outgoing model, and by that we mean both for the passengers and for their luggage.

Rumor has it an official online reveal is locked in for February 2, with a public debut slated to take place a month later at the Geneva Motor Show.