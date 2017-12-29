To understand how big Volkswagen is, the Wolfsburg company assembles 60+ models at more than 50 factories in 14 countries.
An automotive mammoth, Volkswagen is reaping the benefits of its new model onslaught by hitting an important production milestone for the first time. It’s not there just yet as the company says it will assemble the car number 6,000,000 by the end of 2017, so by Sunday. While new members of the family such as the T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace, and Atlas (we’re not counting the Arteon since it’s the CC’s successor) have boosted the production numbers, it’s the familiar nameplates that have done the heavy lifting.
To the surprise of no one, the Polo, Golf, Jetta, and Passat have been the most popular models for VW throughout 2017, along with the Santana available in multiple versions in China. Overall, the company headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany has more than 60 models on sale globally and there are more to come considering a T-Cross is in the works and the Phaeton flagship might come back. VW’s busy agenda also includes a multitude of electric vehicles, so it’s safe to say the production milestone achieved in 2017 won’t be a one-time thing.
VW has done the math and says the core brand has put together more than 150 million cars since the original Beetle rolled off the assembly line some 72 years ago. Looking into the future, the firm’s entire portfolio will be renewed and extended, with the first priority being to bolster the SUV offerings set to reach 19 models by 2020. That will translate into a 40-percent share of the entire VW model range.
The next order of business will be to put those zero-emissions I.D. concepts into production, with the I.D. hatchback, I.D. Crozz crossover, and I.D. Buzz microbus (pictured above) leading the way. Electricity is of utmost importance for VW taking into consideration the company wants to have no less than one million cars without combustion engines on the roads by the middle of the next decade.
Source: Volkswagen
New record: Volkswagen produces six million vehicles throughout the world by year-end
- Production record thanks to largest model offensive and growing demand from customers across the globe
- Volkswagen Jetta, Golf, Santana, Passat and Polo lead rankings
- More than 60 models in product portfolio
- Brand produces vehicles at more than 50 plants in 14 countries
By the end of the year, Volkswagen will produce more than six million vehicles, setting a new record. The largest model offensive to date in the history of the Volkswagen Group's core brand and growing demand from customers across the globe have led to the new record. The Volkswagen Jetta, Golf, Santana, Passat and Polo lead the brand's global production rankings.
Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics, sees a clear signal: "More than six million vehicles produced in 12 months - there is one thing that this shows above all: our plants and employees are continually improving their production competence. We have top teams in production which successfully master growing demand from customers."
This development is driven by the long-standing best-sellers Jetta, Golf, Santana, Passat and Polo, growing demand for the Tiguan and recently launched products such as the new Polo, Arteon and T-Roc. Overseas models have also contributed to the production record. The Chinese Santana sedan is an especially popular model.
The Volkswagen brand produces vehicles at more than 50 plants in 14 countries. Since series production started with the original Beetle 72 years ago, more than 150 million Volkswagens have rolled off the production lines. The brand's global product portfolio now includes over 60 models.
Within the framework of the TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy for the future, the Volkswagen Group's core brand is stepping up its model offensive. In 2017 alone, Volkswagen launched more than 10 new models throughout the world. Over the next few years, the entire product range is to be renewed and expanded in core segments such as SUVs and e-mobility. In this first phase, especially the brand's presence in the SUV segment is to be boosted. By 2020, the brand will offer 19 SUV models throughout the world and will increase the share of SUVs in the overall model range to 40 percent. In the second phase, from 2020 onwards, the brand is to build up a comprehensive family of full-electric vehicles on the basis of an entirely new electric architecture. The I.D. will be the automobile future of Volkswagen. The family will include the I.D., I.D. Crozz and I.D. Buzz. These three models are part of the initial formation which Volkswagen will be introducing at rapid intervals from 2020 onwards to launch its worldwide electric offensive. In 2025, one million electric Volkswagens are to reach the roads.