An automotive mammoth, Volkswagen is reaping the benefits of its new model onslaught by hitting an important production milestone for the first time. It’s not there just yet as the company says it will assemble the car number 6,000,000 by the end of 2017, so by Sunday. While new members of the family such as the T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace, and Atlas (we’re not counting the Arteon since it’s the CC’s successor) have boosted the production numbers, it’s the familiar nameplates that have done the heavy lifting.

To the surprise of no one, the Polo, Golf, Jetta, and Passat have been the most popular models for VW throughout 2017, along with the Santana available in multiple versions in China. Overall, the company headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany has more than 60 models on sale globally and there are more to come considering a T-Cross is in the works and the Phaeton flagship might come back. VW’s busy agenda also includes a multitude of electric vehicles, so it’s safe to say the production milestone achieved in 2017 won’t be a one-time thing.

VW has done the math and says the core brand has put together more than 150 million cars since the original Beetle rolled off the assembly line some 72 years ago. Looking into the future, the firm’s entire portfolio will be renewed and extended, with the first priority being to bolster the SUV offerings set to reach 19 models by 2020. That will translate into a 40-percent share of the entire VW model range.

The next order of business will be to put those zero-emissions I.D. concepts into production, with the I.D. hatchback, I.D. Crozz crossover, and I.D. Buzz microbus (pictured above) leading the way. Electricity is of utmost importance for VW taking into consideration the company wants to have no less than one million cars without combustion engines on the roads by the middle of the next decade.

