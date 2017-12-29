If you still haven’t made up your mind about whether you’re a fan (or not) of the new Mercedes CLS’ design, the E-Class’ luxed-up sibling has been seen out in the open on a rainy day in Germany. Now that the third generation has made its official debut, it means the prototypes and the pre-production cars have finally lost all of the camouflage, thus giving us the opportunity to have a good look at how the design has evolved from the previous CLS.

Mercedes says it actually wanted to bring back the magic of the original CLS, though it’s up to you to decide whether that’s a good or a bad thing. Seen here is the 350d in the 4Matic all-wheel-drive guise and the fancy Edition 1 specification. The latter can be had on all engine versions of the new CLS and is going to set you back an extra €12,495 in Germany over the standard model. Availability will be limited to the first 12 months of the CLS’ production.

Customer deliveries of the model haven’t actually started yet, so chances are we are dealing with one of Mercedes’ test cars, which might explain the absence of a visible three-pointed star logo on the wheels. The man with the camera was also curious to check out the interior, equipped with the dual screen layout and a pair of body-hugging front seats.

To set it apart from the regular model, Mercedes is giving the CLS Edition 1 an assortment of copper accents inside the cabin where the seats wrapped in black pearl nappa leather feature a diamond pattern on the center section. There’s also an exclusive open-pore black ash wood trim and laser-engraved “Edition 1” on the center console to serve as a reminder you haven’t bought a run-of-the-mill CLS.

If you’re after performance rather than cosmetic tweaks, you will have to wait until January when the wraps will come off the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, a hybrid slated to sit on top of the CLS range with a hybrid powertrain rated at roughly 430 horsepower. As you are probably aware by now, the CLS 63 is not coming back, nor is the Shooting Brake. The good news is the former will have a spiritual successor in the shape of the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan due in 2018 with a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.