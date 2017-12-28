The 2018 Lexus RX 450h will be less expensive than the existing hybrid version of the firm's bestselling crossover. The exact amount buyers will save will depend on how much they value the model's current array of standard features, though.

Technically, the 2018 RX 450h will start at $46,690, including destination, which will be $7,340 less expensive than last year, according to CarsDirect after confirming the figure with Lexus. This will also make the premium for the hybrid only $1,025 more than a RX 350 with all-wheel drive. However, Lexus will strip away a lot of currently standard features to make this lower price possible, including the leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, moonroof, navigation system, and blind spot monitoring.

To get all of these amenities back, a buyer would need to pick out $6,285 in options, according to CarsDirect. The good news is that this figure still means that the 2018 RX 450h is $1,055 less than before, even with the same options.

The RX 450h uses a 3.5-liter V6 and two electric motors to produce a total of 308 horsepower (230 kW). It lets the premium crossover achieve 30 miles per gallon city, 28 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined.

Shuffling RX pricing might have a connection with the new, three-row variant of the premium crossover coming in 2018. The RX 350L and 450hL (above) will be 4.3 inches longer than the existing models and will have room for six or seven people inside depending on configuration.

The RX 350L will start at $47,670 for the front-wheel drive model and $49,070 for the all-wheel-drive variant. Lexus doesn't yet disclose the cost of the 450hL but a similar premium as the two-row would point to it going for around $50,095.

Source: CarsDirect

Keep the conversation going in our InsideEVs Forum covering electric cars and green technology. Start a new thread about this article and make your point.