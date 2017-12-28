We need a new Weekend Writer to join the Motor1.com team and help us keep the content flowing through the weekend. Duties include producing daily news articles and creative originals on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as being available at all times during the weekend to cover breaking news when it happens.

The requirements are pretty simple. Do you love talking about cars? Can you write in complete sentences without the aid of emojis? Better yet, do you already have experience with someone paying you to write about cars? And do you currently have your weekends free and open? This is a remote, freelance contract position that pays per article written. Residency in the United States is not required, but availability during Eastern Standard Time hours and deep knowledge of the U.S. automotive industry is.

Applying is equally simple. Just send a resume and three sample posts written in the Motor1.com style (whatever you think that is) to join@motor1.com. We’ll respond to everyone who applies before Friday, January 5th.