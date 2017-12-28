Successful product campaign in 2017:

Volkswagen on course for the future

Volkswagen launched one of the most successful product campaigns in the company's history. It saw the debuts of new models such as the compact T-Roc SUV, the sixth-generation Polo, the avant-garde Arteon and the Atlas (USA) / Teramont (China) large SUV model series. One of the most important cars on the world market, the Golf, was also raised in all versions to a new, technical level. Meanwhile in Brazil a totally new compact saloon was launched: the Virtus. This transcontinental product campaign contributed to Volkswagen Passenger Cars being able to increase its number of vehicles supplied in the first eleven months of the year to 5,417,900, up 4.0 per cent. In addition, Volkswagen firmed up in 2017 the time frame for the introduction of the all-electric models of the new I.D. Family. The Volkswagen highlights of the year in a nutshell:

Polo. Volkswagen has completely redesigned the Polo. With an armada of driver assistance systems, digital instruments, glass-encased infotainment systems, a high degree of connectivity and innovative drive systems such as the natural gas 1.0 TGI (66 kW / 90 PS1) turbo engine, which depending on source is practically CO 2 -neutral, and the 2.0 TSI (147 kW / 200 PS2) engine of the GTI, in 2017 this Polo catapulted itself right to the front in terms of engineering and technology.

Golf, Golf Variant, Golf Sportsvan. In 1974, the first Golf came onto the market. Well over 34 million of the best-selling car have since been produced (as at 30 September). In 2017, Volkswagen developed a technical and visual update for all versions of the Golf, Golf Variant and Golf Sportsvan. New on the drive system front: efficient 1.5 TSI engines with Active Cylinder Management. The new petrol micro hybrid 1.5 TSI ACT BlueMotion (96 kW / 130 PS3/4/5/6) with temporary complete engine

shut-off works here in a particularly sustainable manner. Innovative engines of this kind suit the Golf well: no other car in the world is – as it is – simultaneously offered as a petrol, diesel, natural gas, plug-in hybrid and electric version.

Virtus. In November the new Virtus had its world premiere in Sao Paolo. The compact saloon is based – like, for example, the current Polo and Golf – on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). With a length of 4.48 metres the fastback model can be seen as fitting in between the Golf and Golf Variant. The new Virtus is part of a product campaign begun in Brazil in 2017, with twenty new Volkswagen models due to be launched there by 2020.

T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and Atlas/Teramont. The SUV range has been considerably expanded this year. This campaign was launched back in 2016 with the debut of the second-generation Tiguan. In 2017, Volkswagen broadened the spectrum of this highly successful model with the addition of the longer, five- and seven-seat Tiguan Allspace (USA: "all-new" Tiguan / China: "All New" Tiguan L). Below the Tiguan, meanwhile, the new T-Roc took centre stage – a charismatic compact SUV for the urban world. Above the Tiguan another newly developed SUV has also been impressing since 2017: the Atlas (USA) and the sibling Teramont model created for China; in each case with up to seven seats.

Arteon. Between the Passat, which is offered in various versions around the world, and the Phideon developed specifically for China, a new Gran Turismo took off in 2017: the Arteon. The five-seat saloon combines the design elements of a sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. Thanks to extensively interconnected driver assistance systems, the Arteon facilitates some initial partly automated driving functions. These include Traffic Jam Assist, using which the five-door car moves through

stop-and-go traffic automatically (at up to 60 km/h and within system limits).

up! GTI, Touareg. We will be continuing full steam ahead in 2018. To begin with Volkswagen will be bringing new dynamism to the small car market with the launch of the 85 kW / 115 PS7 up! GTI, for which advance orders are already being taken. The spring will then be dominated by the

third-generation Touareg8, which has been redesigned right down to the very last LED.

I.D., I.D. CROZZ, I.D. BUZZ. Furthermore, Volkswagen has set the course for the future of electric mobility. Speaking at IAA 2017, Dr Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Brand Board of Management, firmed up on the debut year for the first Volkswagen zero-emission SUV: the I.D. CROZZ8 will arrive on the market by late 2020 – and thus in the same year as the compact I.D. 8 is launched. In California, meanwhile, Dr Diess and Dr Eckhard Scholz, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, announced in August that the zero-emission I.D. BUZZ8 MPV – the reinterpretation of the Bulli – will be the product highlight of 2022. Electrifying prospects…