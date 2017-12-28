BMW is making another gesture of gratitude to its fans in Japan by launching limited editions for its 3 Series model and the M3/M4 high-performance vehicles.

Starting with the flagship variants of the 3 Series family, they are getting special Heat Edition variants, which will be extremely rare – only 30 examples will be made in total, 15 M3s and 15 M4s. They are based on the regular models equipped with the Competition Package, which means power is 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts).

All 30 units will be painted in BMW Individual livery Tanzanite Blue Metallic color and will sit on gloss black aluminum forged star spoke 666 M wheels. The rest of the exterior improvements include a new stylish addition to the front apron, side mirror caps, and a rear diffuser, all finished in lacquered carbon fiber. All they come from the BMW M Performance range of accessories, which means you can easily reproduce the look of the Heat Edition by buying the parts separately.

Take a virtual step inside the cabin and you’ll find a new steering wheel covered in alcantara, carbon decorative trim, and stainless steel sports pedals. A Heat Edition badge shows the production number of the car. Deliveries of the limited edition models should start in February next year.

Far less exciting is the Edition Shadow for the regular 3 Series models, which is actually not entirely new. Inspired by the success of the series, launched back in August this year, BMW has decided to continue its sales and add additional versions to it. Now, the M Sport Edition Shadow range is expanded to a total of nine vehicles, ranging from the 318i to the 320d xDrive. The hybrid 330e is now also available with the same treatment.

Deliveries, again, start in February 2018.

Source: BMW via BMW Blog