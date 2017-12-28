Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), maker of the Mono road legal single-seater, has officially expanded into the U.S. for the first time.

The British manufacturer's latest dealer is based out of McLaren Scottsdale in Arizona and will be run by former Major League Baseball all-star and renowned petrolhead, CJ Wilson.

The US is just one of 35 other overseas territories that the Liverpool-built car has made its way to, and more are set to follow. Wilson will be charged with finding five new Mono owners in the States from his Scottsdale location, which is officially the first to introduce the Mono to the US.

"It’s with great pleasure that I can declare BAC Scottsdale officially open for business. When I first got into the Mono cockpit, I was absolutely blown away – it provides the ultimate experience for any driving purist, with unrivaled levels of accessibility, pace and poise,' said the former baseball star. "There are only five 2018 Monos coming to Scottsdale, and I’m very much looking forward to finding some very lucky buyers to join one of the most exclusive automotive clubs in the world."

Specially invited guests were recently welcomed to a track day at the Inde Motorsports Ranch, where they got to sample the Mono. Wilson also got to try the unique road car.

Neill Briggs, co-founder of BAC, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be opening BAC Scottsdale in Arizona, rubbing shoulders with our British counterparts McLaren and welcoming new friends to the BAC family. The Mono has been a fantastic success in the USA since we headed across the pond, and with this new dealership we can look forward to introducing the car to an even wider audience and starting a new community."

Source: BAC