The Audi RS5 is a very fast car even in its standard form – 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes only 3.9 seconds. With 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton meters) of torque from a 2.9-liter V6 unit, also found under the hood of the Porsche Panamera 4S, it is also quite powerful, but there’s also room for improvement.

That’s where the tuners from Manhart come with their RS500 project – simply a revised version of the stock RS5 with many upgrades. First of all, power increases to 500 hp (373 kW) and torque jumps to 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), while the exhaust system is thoroughly replaced with custom pipes and exhausts.

Manhart hasn’t provided exact acceleration and top speed numbers, but we expect the RS500 to be a few tenths of a second faster than the regular RS5, which has a maximum speed of 174 mph (280 kph) with the optional dynamic package and 155 mph (250 kph) without it.

If this is the first time you hear about Manhart doing its magic on the new RS5, the video above, filmed by our friend Shmee150, is what you need to learn more about the project. Tim makes a walkaround of the car, talking a bit more about its features, and also takes it for a ride, which gives us an opportunity to hear the sound of the V6 biturbo engine with the new exhaust system.

In addition to the tuned engine and exhaust system, Manhart also gives the sports coupe a new and lower KW suspension and custom 21-inch Manhart Concave ONE wheels in satin black, while retaining the factory exterior look.

A good alternative of the standard RS5 is also ABT’s variant, which has even more power - 510 hp (375 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm).

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube