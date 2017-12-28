We know you love high-speed duels and today we bring you another acceleration and top speed fight by two hot cars. This time, the guys over at AutoTopNL are comparing the Audi TT RS and the equally cool BMW M2.

Just like most of the times, here we have two quite different machines. The Bavarian pocket rocket is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, delivering 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with the latter being used in the video above.

As for its competitor from Ingolstadt, it has a 2.5-liter motor, but despite the slightly smaller displacement it actually sends more power to (more) wheels - 400 hp (298 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque to all four wheels, using a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

So, two of the fastest non-supercars on the market today – who wins? Naturally, the more powerful of the two is quicker from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), but the M2 is not far behind. However, the gap becomes bigger when the TT RS hits 124 mph (200 kph) and even larger at the 155 mph (250 kph) mark.

We can’t say we are surprised, not at all. While smaller, the TT RS’ engine has no less than 35 hp (26 kW) more than the M2, which is enough for a difficult win to 62 mph (100 kph) and a more drastic triumph at higher speeds. However, considering the Audi is more than $10,000 more expensive than the BMW in the base price and the M2 has a fantastic six-cylinder turbo engine, we are not quite sure which one we would choose.

Source: AutoTopNL on YouTube