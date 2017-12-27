Singer Vehicle Design makes some seriously cool Porsches, and Matt Euson is fortunate enough to own one. Not only that, he’s properly car-crazy enough to drive his resto-mod 911 on a regular basis, and we’re not just talking about parade laps through the neighborhood. At one point in the above video he’s shown ripping down a fairly narrow gravel road, something most people in a high-powered air-cooled 911 wouldn’t do without gravel tires and rally-spec suspension – items this particular car does not have.

What does this particular Porsche 911 have? Petrolicious takes a close look at the car in this video, but here’s a quick summary. It’s number 28 in Singer’s build sequence, and though it has the look of a 1973 911 RSR, it’s actually based on a 964-Series 911. The engine is a 4.0-liter flat six that makes a naturally-aspirated 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), turning just the rear wheels through a five-speed manual. It has a spiffy leather interior that, according to the owner smells like a baseball glove, and it sounds great. Really great.

Fortunately, we don’t need to rely on a description to verify that last part. The video is full of driving sequences, and yes, that flat six sounds absolutely glorious. To Euson’s credit, he seems every bit the full-on enthusiast, talking about how the car always demands his full attention when behind the wheel, how he loves rowing the manual through its gears, and how he smells like a vintage Porsche every time he gets out of it after a drive. In other words, it seems this special 911 is the hand of the perfect owner.

We’d be happy to talk more about the car and Euson’s philosophies on driving, but we suspect that time would be better spent – for both readers and writers – watching this video with the volume turned up to 11. Sit back and enjoy.

Source: Petrolicious via YouTube