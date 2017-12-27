The new Infiniti QX80 is bigger and far bolder than the model that it replaces. A sharp new exterior look, a more upscale cabin, and a 400-horsepower (298 kilowatt) engine brings the big SUV into the modern age. In an effort to further highlight all of the new features of the upgraded QX80, Infiniti has released five videos that detail the SUV from top to bottom, and both inside and out.

Among the highlighted new features are interior and exterior design, interior technology, safety equipment, and of course, performance. A one-minute 30-second overview video encompassing all of the new performance updates found on the QX80 can seen directly below.

Under the hood the aforementioned 5.6-liter V8 delivers 400 hp (298 kW) and 413 pound-feet (404 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is a hefty 8,500 pounds (3,855 kilograms), while the suspension dampers were returned for improved ride comfort, as were the re-engineered tired sidewall helps soften the ride.

Apart from a new engine and an updated design, the QX80 comes with first-ever available features like a higher-resolution touchscreen system, extra sound-deadening materials throughout, new cupholders, and larger eight-inch screens in the rear-seat entertainment system. There’s even a "smart" video camera-based rear-view mirror that can switch between a normal mirror view out the back window, or a wide-angle feed from the rear camera.

The 2018 QX80 starts at just $64,750 for rear-wheel drive, and $67,850 for four-wheel drive. Infiniti says most QX80s go out the door optioned up to the mid-$70,000 range, and a fully loaded example will set you back $86,265. So if you’re in the market for a large Japanese luxury SUV, check out all five of the videos to get a closer look at the new QX80.

Source: Infiniti