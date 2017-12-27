The Bentley Bentayga is already available with a 6.0-liter biturbo W12 or a diesel-fueled 4.0-liter V8 with an electrically driven supercharger and two turbos. According to Germany's Auto, Motor, und Sport, the brand will add a gas-fueled V8 to the range in July next year. The publication doesn't offer a source for this information or provide any further details, so we have to take the rumor with a grain of salt for now.

The most likely V8 that Bentley would slot into the Bentayga is Volkswagen Group's 4.0-liter biturbo unit. It's available in the Porsche Cayenne where the mill produces 550 horsepower (410 kW) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque and in the Lamborghini Urus where the mill has 650 hp (484 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Since both of these models share the MLB platform that's underneath the Bentayga, Bentley's engineers shouldn't have a hard time fitting it underneath the hood.

While nothing is certain yet, offering the V8 engine might serve as way for Bentley to offer a less expensive variant of the Bentayga. The less powerful version of the powerplant in Cayenne would still offer ample power but slightly less than the existing 6.0-liter biturbo W12's 600 hp (447 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).

In addition to possibly adding a V8, Bentley doesn't keep much of a secret that a plug-in hybrid Bentayga (spy shots above) is also on the way. It'll reportedly share the powertrain with the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. In the German sedan, the setup uses a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 and electric motor that produces 462 hp (340 kW) and 517 lb-ft (700 Nm). The lithium-ion battery provides enough juice for 31 miles (51 kilometers) of electric driving in the Panamera, but this figure might be lower in the big Bentley.

Source: Auto Motor und Sport