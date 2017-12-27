The recently refreshed BMW 1 Series won't be on the road for long because a new generation will be ready soon. A new batch of spy shots reveals the next-generation hatchback beginning its cold-weather testing.

This one continues to wear heavy camouflage that largely hides the updated design. The most notable and noticeable changes are at the front where the 1 Series gains a wide set of kidney grilles and wraparound headlights that accentuate the width of the nose. In profile, the vehicle looks sleek and bears some resemblance to the X2 crossover, particularly the raked hatchback.

Previous spy photos let us see inside a heavily camouflaged 1 Series, and the pictures confirm that a fully digital instrument panel is available, possibly even standard feature. The infotainment screen now integrates better into the center stack and no longer looks like a design afterthought.

The biggest changes to the 1 Series will be under the skin. The hatchback will switch to BMW’s front-wheel-drive platform, rather than the current rear-drive layout. Some models will still be available with all-wheel drive, though.

The new 1 Series will have a roomier cabin, especially for folks sitting in the back. It’ll be easy to access the rear bench, too, because the model will reportedly only be available as a five-door.

The change in platform will also mean a complete lack of six-cylinder powerplants in the 1 Series’ lineup. Instead, a range of three- and four-cylinder engines will be available. Even the range-topping M140i will have a 2.0-liter turbo four. There won’t be a full M variant.

The 1 Series still won't be available in the United States as a hatchback. However, it will possibly arrive in America as a sedan to fight the front-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

Source: Carpix