It could be yours for a cool $3.8 million.
The Bugatti Chiron has only been on the market for a little over a year – production officially kicked off late in 2016 – but already one owner is willing to part ways with the 1,479-horsepower (1,102-kilowatt) hypercar. At the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Paris auction in 2018, this handsome Chiron will cross the auction block.
One of the first 20 Chirons to be delivered worldwide, and one of 18 delivered in the second quarter of 2017, the car was delivered to its very first owner in April. It's driven less than 621 miles (1,000 kilometers), half of which are thought to be test miles recorded by the manufacturer. Estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from €3.2 - €3.6 million ($3.8 - $4.3 million) – a hefty increase over the $3 million MSRP.
The vehicle is finished in a signature Bugatti two-tone Atlantic Blue over French Racing Blue livery, with a contrasting brown quilted leather interior and an optional carbon fiber steering wheel in the cabin, and optional Maritime Blue brake calipers wrapped in "Classique" silver wheels.
Under the hood is the factory quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine delivering the aforementioned 1,479 hp (1,102 kW) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,599 Newton-meters) of torque. Paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, the Chiron can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 2.5 seconds, and continue on to a limited top speed of 261 mph (420 kmh).
Just 500 examples of the Chiron will be built, each at a cost of around $3 million when new.
The obvious place to begin the project was of course, the Veyron. After nearly a decade of Veyron production, they had learned innumerable lessons from continuous testing and customer feedback. In addition, significant advances in technology and material science had been made during that time. As per usual, Bugatti would incorporate nothing but the best technology and components into its new hypercar.
The resulting masterpiece was christened the Chiron, after the famed Monegasque racing driver Louis Chiron. It was first introduced to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016 and the headlining feature was of course its truly staggering top speed, electronically limited to 420 km/h. Only achievable through a flat-out, dedicated top speed run, if the car’s computers detect even a slight turn of the wheel, the top speed mode, enabled by the insertion of a special key, is disengaged.
Though slightly slower than the Veyron Super Sport, 420 km/h is the fastest possible speed because tires that can handle the Chiron’s 1,500 bhp and speeds in excess of the electronically limited 420 km/h do not yet exist. It is said that special tires are under development, which should enable future examples of the Chiron to approach 285 mph, a previously unheard of pinnacle of performance that must truly boggle the mind.
The Chiron, without question, is the most technologically advanced road-going car ever built. Like the Veyron, at the Chiron’s heart is the 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, though the vast majority of its components are all new. A brand-new carbon monocoque chassis was produced utilizing carbon fibre with intertwined aluminium, giving it a structural rigidity akin to that of a LMP1 race car. In terms of physical size, the Chiron is both slightly taller and wider than the Veyron, helping to enlarge the passenger compartment and make it more comfortable for taller drivers. The Chiron’s carbon ceramic brakes were improved with all new multi-piston forged aluminium callipers and larger discs.
In every respect, the Chiron is a quantum leap ahead of the Veyron, and the end results are absolutely staggering. Just 500 examples are slated for production and, at the time of the car’s unveiling in 2016, a third of the production run had already been spoken for.
This particular Chiron is beautifully finished in two-tone Atlantic Blue over French Racing Blue livery, brown leather with contrast quilt stitched interior, optional carbon fibre steering wheel and optional Maritime Blue brake callipers. The ‘Classique’ wheels, signature line and iconic Bugatti ‘horseshoe’ are all finished in superlative polished aluminium. It was delivered in April 2017, making it one of the first 20 Chirons to be delivered worldwide and one of 18 delivered in the second quarter of 2017.
With fewer than 1,000 km, roughly half of which is thought to be test mileage, on the odometer at the time of cataloguing, this Chiron represents an exquisitely rare opportunity to own the most daunting hypercar ever built.