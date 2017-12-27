The Bugatti Chiron has only been on the market for a little over a year – production officially kicked off late in 2016 – but already one owner is willing to part ways with the 1,479-horsepower (1,102-kilowatt) hypercar. At the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Paris auction in 2018, this handsome Chiron will cross the auction block.

One of the first 20 Chirons to be delivered worldwide, and one of 18 delivered in the second quarter of 2017, the car was delivered to its very first owner in April. It’s driven less than 621 miles (1,000 kilometers), half of which are thought to be test miles recorded by the manufacturer. Estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from €3.2 - €3.6 million ($3.8 - $4.3 million) – a hefty increase over the $3 million MSRP.

The vehicle is finished in a signature Bugatti two-tone Atlantic Blue over French Racing Blue livery, with a contrasting brown quilted leather interior and an optional carbon fiber steering wheel in the cabin, and optional Maritime Blue brake calipers wrapped in "Classique" silver wheels.

Under the hood is the factory quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine delivering the aforementioned 1,479 hp (1,102 kW) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,599 Newton-meters) of torque. Paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, the Chiron can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 2.5 seconds, and continue on to a limited top speed of 261 mph (420 kmh).

Just 500 examples of the Chiron will be built, each at a cost of around $3 million when new. This particular example is a bit pricier, but given its unique exterior finish, and low delivery number, it could be well worth the upped asking price when it crosses the block this February.

Source: RM Sotheby's