In September, Suzuki tantalized us by revealing a variety of stylish concepts for its Xbee subcompact crossover at the Tokyo Motor Show. Now, the company has provided even more reason to feel envious of Japanese buyers by revealing the production version of this pint-sized off-roader.

The Xbee available to buyers looks exactly like the earlier concepts, but Suzuki now provides actual information about the tiny vehicle, rather than just releasing photos that show off its chunky styling. The only available powertrain is a one-liter turbocharged engine with mild hybrid assistance that hooks up to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can pick an optional all-wheel-drive system.

The Xbee's rugged look isn't just for show because it has the tech to back up the off-road-ready appearance. A snow mode makes the traction control more aggressive to prevent spinning the wheels in slippery conditions. A grip control setting tweaks throttle and braking response for driving in the mud, and there's hill descent control.

Customers have lots of choices for personalizing the crossover's exterior, too. For example, there are two-tone color schemes like a mix of a Rush Yellow body and black roof. In addition, there are optional LED headlights.

Inside, the little crossover has room for five. When not carrying so many people, even the front passenger seat folds down for maximizing cargo room. An area underneath the rear floor allows for hiding important items.

The Xbee looks like a utilitarian little crossover, but it's exclusive to the Japanese market at the moment. The base, front-wheel drive model starts at 1,765,800 yen (15,592 at current exchange rates), and the top-trim, all-wheel-drive version goes for 2,145,960 yen ($18,927).

Source: Suzuki