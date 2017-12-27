The Land Rover Discovery SVX was the handsome, hardcore off-roader fans of the brand had been waiting for following the departure of the Defender. Complete with a 518-horsepower (386-kilowatts) V8, improved ground clearance, and 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in SVX-specific rubber, the vehicle made its debut earlier this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, but sadly, was only just a concept.

If it were up to rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita, though, those same SVX cues would carry over to the production version of the Range Rover. Aptly dubbed the Range Rover SVX, the rendering borrows a number of cues from the Defender concept – including the 20-inch aluminum wheels, orange off-road accents, and improved ground clearance – and transforms them into a production-ready vehicle.

The most notable upgrades come in the front fascia. The lower portion of the grille gains a new silver skid plate with orange accents and a matching orange tow hook. The SVX logo is emblazoned prominently, and the roof gains a subtle LED light bar for added visibility while out on the trail.

The side profile provides even more clues as to its SVX makeover. The same aluminum wheels with orange accents carry over from the original concept, as does the same SVX badging and bumpers with new skid plates. From what we can tell, the rear also gains a similar makeover.

If we had to guess, an SVX-branded Range Rover would likely utilize the same 5.0-liter V8 found in the Discovery SVX concept and other high-performance JLR products before it. In the Discovery concept, the engine was good for the aforementioned 518 hp (386 kW) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque – making it he most powerful Discovery vehicle to date.

It’s unlikely that the SVX moniker will carry over to vehicles like the Range Rover or Range Rover Sport, but already we know that the Discovery SVX and even a new Defender SVX could make their way to production. Design Boss Gerry McGovern has hinted that the hardcore off-road vehicles could join the lineup in the next few years.

Source: Aksyonov Nikita / Behance