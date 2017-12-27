Hide press release Show press release

Legends. Reborn.

Porsche is giving a taste of its motorsport heritage by releasing a series of five Macan, specially rendered in its iconic motorsport livery designs.

The models add further colour to the vibrant streets of Singapore. Designed to pay tribute to Porsche’s proud motorsport heritage, these colourful Macan aim to bring its success on the racetrack to the roads of Singapore.

Five iconic locations in Singapore were chosen to showcase the special models. These locations represent an integral part of Singapore’s history, and spotlight the country’s diverse culture and heritage.

“Martini Racing”

Venue: Holland Village, Singapore

One of the world’s most timeless and iconic motorsport liveries, the Martini Racing embodies passion for motorsport and innovation in design. The historic combination of blue, red and silver began in 1970 on the Hockenheim circuit in Germany, with the livery donned on the Porsche 917. It is inextricably linked with the successes of the Porsche teams in rallying, touring car racing and, above all, in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. After the sponsorship from the Italian beverage company Martini & Rossi began in 1968, Porsche enjoyed a series of victories.

“Rothmans design”

Venue: Armenian Street, Singapore

Debuted at the 1982 Le Mans, the Porsche 956 is a new type of winner. The Porsche 956s left a strong impression because it marked the start of a new era. Not only because there was a triple victory where the cars finished neatly in their number order: one, two and three during the 1982 Le Mans, but also because it flew past the finish line in a record breaking time of 6:11.13 minutes at Nurburgring, setting a record for drivers in their future machines. The 956 was unstoppable as it went on to dominate the 1984 and 1985 races, setting a new brand record.

“Pink Pig”

Venue: Chinatown, Singapore

The “Pink Pig” with the power of a horse is deeply etched in Porsche’s racing history. At Le Mans 1971, the Porsche 917/20, a one-off experimental car, was sent into the race. Not only was it the fastest car during the pre-race qualification session, but it also managed to steal the show even from its own winning car. This car was a combination of the short and long tail versions of the 917. With an extremely wide body and exceptionally rounded wheel cutouts, its wheels were hidden deeply in the wheel housings, with its nose equally low and flat like that of the new long-tail coupé, but shorter. As a one-off version, Porsche Style decided in favour of the pink body colour and labelled each of the body parts according to butcher-style cuts. It was the most frequently photo-graphed race car of the year, and is still very popular amoung the Porsche Museum visitors in Stuttgart, Germany.

“Salzburg design”

Venue: Ann Siang Hill, Singapore

Red symbolises the colour of the Porsche 917 KH, the first Porsche to secure the first of 19 impressive Le Mans victories. The iconic red Porsche first made its debut 45 years ago on June 14, 1970 where Hans Hermann and Richard Attwood secured Porsche’s first victory at Le Mans.

“Gulf design”

Venue: Haji Lane, Singapore

Another Porsche classic is the charismatic light blue colour, made famous on tracks all around the world thanks to John Wyer, who successfully convinced Gulf Oil to sponsor his new car, the Mirage M1, before he came to represent Porsche. At that time, Gulf Oil had just purchased a smaller firm that featured a blue and orange colour scheme and they picked the colours for the cars that Wyer raced. During the 1970 and 1971 Le Mans, Wyer led the Porsche team to the world championships and with that, he sealed blue and orange into the minds of the racing world forever. Not to mention, this blue and orange Porsche 917 also became the star car in Steve McQueen’s legendary racing movie, Le Mans, in 1971.

Consumption data

Macan: Fuel consumption combined 7.4 – 7.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 172 – 167 g/km