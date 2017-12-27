The KTM X-Bow GT4 has been competing in a variety of series since 2015 and now it’s being given an update for the forthcoming 2018 racing season. KTM and Reiter Engineering have joined forces once again for what the two companies describe as being a “significant overhaul” primarily focused on driving down the running costs.

Although Reiter Engineering’s boss Hans Reiter is confident no other car is quicker and costs less than the X-Bow GT4 in the demanding VLN endurance championship, they wanted to make it an even better value for money. While the existing 60+ cars competing worldwide have gearboxes that last for approximately 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles), the new Holinger transmission for the 2018MY will double the mileage to 10,0000 km (6,213 miles) while being able to cope with as much as 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque at all times.

Not only that, but the engineers have also updated some of the chassis components, wishbones, and the central locking wheel hubs, which are now able to survive for about 20,000 km (12,427 miles). KTM and Reiter Engineering have done the math and estimate that with the tweaks in place, the X-Bow GT4 has running costs of €3.90 (about $4.6) per kilometer (0.6 miles.)

Other changes in tow for the new model year include a new Motec engine control, electronic fuse box, and full motorsport-spec cable harness. Drivers should know an LMP-spec headrest has been installed, along with a newly developed control panel.

As a reminder, the track-only machine weighs as little as 999 kilograms (2,202 pounds) and is powered by an Audi-derived 2.0 TFSI gasoline engine rated at up to 360 horsepower at 7,200 rpm depending on specification.

Already available on order, the 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 has a pre-tax starting price of €152,360 ($181,200) and the plan is to make 15 cars in the spring of 2018. The ones set to be built in February have already been pre-sold.

Source: Reiter Engineering