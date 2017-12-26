Hide press release Show press release

MINI ENHANCES PERSONALIZATION OPTIONS WITH MINI YOURS CUSTOMISED



First auto manufacturer in the U.S. to offer customizable parts created by the customer and produced using innovative production procedures such as 3D printing



Woodcliff Lake, NJ – December 26, 2017- MINI today reached a new level of customization with the addition of MINI Yours Customised. The new offering allows MINI customers to design personalized inlays for the side scuttles, trims for the passenger side in the interior, LED door sills and LED door projectors. Customers looking to take the personalization of their MINI to the next level can select and design the upgrade parts at the new Online Customiser specially developed for the new options.



The individualized products will then be manufactured using innovative production procedures such as 3D printing and laser lettering. The advanced production process permits precise implementation of customer’s wishes. The individually designed products will be delivered within just a few weeks. The parts have been designed so that they can be integrated in the vehicle by the customer or by the participating MINI dealer or service partner. The customer can do this more than once. This also ensures that if the vehicle is sold later, the individualized components can be exchanged.

MINI as a pioneer for individualization, digitalization and 3D printing



The product range offered by MINI Yours Customised will once again make the British premium brand a pioneer and trendsetter in the area of customer orientation, expansion of digital services and the establishment of innovative production processes.



Individualization has always been highly valued in the worldwide MINI community. The

exceptionally large diversity of special equipment and original MINI accessories already

provides customers today with comprehensive opportunities to define unmistakable

accents when designing their MINI. In this process, MINI offers the customer an

opportunity to select between different options and integrates them actively in the

design process while retaining the typical MINI language of design. MINI fans are able to

make a selection between different colors, patterns, surface finishes and icons when

designing MINI Yours Customised products. They can also integrate their own texts

and their signature into the design. This unparalleled freedom of design allows

customers to transform their MINI into a unique special defined by their personal style

and their own creativity. Customers can also update their design at any time to match a

change in their aspirations and adopt fresh ideas.



MINI is committed to digitalization and innovative production procedures for realizing

individual customer wishes. As such, the 3D printing procedure has been specially

tailored to the production of individual products in large numbers for the MINI Yours

Customised portfolio.



Configuration is carried out in an Online Customiser dedicated to the new product

range. The integrated user-friendly and flexible Customiser is the innovative

centerpiece of the web experience. It has completely new design, structure and

programming. The designs created by the customer will be transferred in digital form

by their MINI dealership to the appropriate production facility after the order process

has been completed and the data will be used there directly in the corresponding

production system for the manufacture of the unique products.



For example, the digitally controlled 3D printer will receive instructions on the basis of the

data created in the course of configuration, in order to produce scuttles and trims in

precisely the form designed by the customer. All MINI Yours Customised products will be

produced at production facilities in Germany.



The 3D printers used in this process are all highly professional production facilities

which were precisely configured for this purpose by the BMW Group through strategic

partnerships with the companies Hewlett-Packard Inc., Carbon Inc. and EOS GmbH. This

is the first time that they have been in a position to supply the particularly high-grade

plastic qualities selected for the MINI Yours Customised program. The computer-based

laser lettering for production of the door sill with customer-specific styling has also

been designed specifically to match the stringent product-quality guidelines of MINI. As

a result, all MINI Yours Customised products are in conformity with the same high

standards of form, functionality and safety as the components supplied from the factory

in the original MINI range of accessories.



Online configuration: templates and design worlds as a platform for the

boundless creativity of MINI customers.



Customer orientation and ease of use were the foremost considerations when the

Online Customiser was designed for MINI Yours Customised products. When the

personal designs are produced, the user is guided through the individual operating

stages as they create their personal design and they are able to give free rein to their

creativity within this framework. For example, the side scuttles and the trims can

be designed with colors, surface finishes and patterns in any sequence. Finishes

and patterns are variable in scale and can be scaled to meet your requirements.

The user is also provided with a list of design worlds from which thematically

tailored colors and colors, and specific icons can be selected. The size can be

varied and the features can be freely configured within the design field. The

design worlds comprise icons from contexts such as travel, active leisure

activities, and the rich and varied history of the MINI.



In addition, users are provided with a text field which they can fill in, scale and

position. There is space for creative expression here in order to immortalize

information like the name of the driver, passenger or vehicle, as well as a personal

message in the design of the MINI Yours Customised product. Right up to the point

that the configurations have been completed, users can move effortlessly

between the individual selection steps in order to perfectly match up colors,

patterns, icons and lettering.



A range of different colors, patterns and icons from the individual design worlds is

also available for designing the illuminated door sills and the LED door projectors.

These design features can be supplemented by text that can be freely formulated in

a dedicated field. This provides an unlimited number of different versions that can

be created from combinations of colors, patterns, icons and lettering to create a

personal signature expressing the attitude, individual interests and lifestyle of the

MINI driver.



If customers want to further enhance their fun with creative design, they can

share their own designs with other users by screen shot and link for design in

social media. This is how additional inspiration is created within the MINI

community.



MINI side scuttles customized: Maximum diversity of colors, finishes, patterns,

icons and lettering.



The rims for the side indicator inlays known as side scuttles are manufactured in a 3D

procedure and then painted in the color shade desired by the customer – Aspen White

matte, Chili Red matte, Jet Black matte, Melting Silver matte or White Silver matte. A

choice of surface finishes and patterns is also available for individual configuration.

Each of these options is scalable. Icons from four design worlds and a field for freely

formulated texts complete the options for individual design. It is also possible to

provide the side scuttle with different designs for the left and right side of the vehicle –

for example the name of the driver and passenger.



The side scuttles from the MINI Yours Customised program are each supplied as a

twosome in combination with white direction indicators. These are available for the

MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the MINI Hardtop 4 Door, and the MINI Convertible in the

current model range. The clip mechanism used to mount standard components can be

used for assembly on the side panels of the individual vehicle. This allows the side

scuttles to be swapped in a few simple steps so they can be changed to suit the wishes

of users.



MINI trim customized: Lots of space for creativity in the interior.



The trim from the MINI Yours Customised program is also produced in a professional 3D

printing procedure. It is the perfect identification feature for creativity in the interior

of the MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the MINI Hardtop 4 Door, and the MINI Convertible in the

current model generation. The trim can be precisely integrated in the dashboard on the

passenger side where it replaces the factory-mounted trim. If necessary, the trim can be

exchanged at any time with another individually designed version. A prerequisite for this

is the upgrading of the vehicle with an appropriate base.



A choice of colors between Aspen White matte, Chili Red matte, Starlight Blue matte,

Moonwalk Grey matte, and Jet Black matte is available for design of the trim. A large

selection of surface finishes, graphic patterns and icons from different theme worlds

create additional opportunities for individual styling. There is also space for

completion of a text field by the customer which akin to the icons can be freely

configured in any size on the surface of the trim.



MINI LED door trims customized: Welcome to the personally designed MINI.



The illuminated door trims from the MINI Yours Customised program serve as an eyecatcher

for the MINI driver and passengers when the doors are opened. The design

options give customers a choice between the versions brushed and black aluminum and

between several scalable basic patterns. Icons from different design worlds can also be

added to the mix. The MINI driver can also literally leave their own creative signature

behind on this MINI Yours Customised product. The text field can be completed as the

user wishes with name or messages using uppercase letters and in the form of the user’s

own signature.



The design created by the customer is inscribed using high-quality laser technology.

Individually configurable door sills are supplied to match the individual model with

two – for the MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the MINI Hardtop 4 Door, the MINI Convertible,

and the MINI Clubman. They can be precisely fixed to the individual entry area with

the adhesive pads supplied. The MINI LED door trims customized for the driver and

passenger doors have LED illumination without any wiring. Their illuminated field is

activated by a magnetic switch when the door is opened. This is part of the scope of

supply as are button batteries for power supply including two reserve batteries and the

necessary assembly and dismantling tools. The door trims for the rear are not

illuminated. During the configuration process, the customer has the option of designing

each of the two or four door trims independently.



MINI LED Door Projector Customised: strong signal for individuality.



The door projectors from MINI Yours Customised provide another impressive and

inimitable feature when entering and alighting from the car. They create illumination that

can be individually designed and is projected onto the floor in the individual entry

areas by an LED light source when the driver and passenger doors are opened. The

diameter of the projection is between15 and 20 inches. Several patterns are available

for the design of the projection in the colors Chili Red, Starlight Blue and Black

combined with White. The user can create additional individualization by adding icons

from several design worlds, as well as text and signature in separate application steps.

There is also an option of configuring a different design for the driver and

passenger side.



The LED door projectors from the MINI Yours Customised Program can be installed in

vehicles of the current MINI generation and in predecessor models. The prerequisite is

that they already have door projectors or door entry lights. If the vehicles are fitted with

door projectors, the existing slides can simply be swapped with the MINI Yours

Customised products designed by the customer. The scope of supply for all other vehicles

includes slides and projectors to replace the door entry lights installed at the factory. In

both cases, assembly can be carried out in a few simple steps.