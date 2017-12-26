Most people know about the Mitsubishi Galant VR-4, the all-wheel drive version of the otherwise sleepy Japanese sedan that was the forerunner to the legendary Lancer Evolution. Most people don’t, however, know about this version of the sixth-generation Galant. It may look like an all-wheel drive VR-4 at first glance, but this car actually turns just the front wheels, and it wears an AMG badge.

Yes, it’s that same AMG company that turns various Mercedes-Benz vehicles into land-based cruise missiles. While certainly known for its work with the luxury automaker, AMG didn’t officially become a Mercedes-exclusive company until 1999 and as such, occasional oddities like this AMG-tuned Mitsubishi roam the streets of the world.

According to the video, only about 500 AMG Galants were made, and all were exclusive to Japan. The upgrades were focused primarily on the engine, where a smattering of new components along with a re-tune allowed the stock 4G63 2.0-liter four-pot to spin all the way to 8,000 rpm, making 170 naturally aspirated horsepower in the process. Considering many similar engines of the era required turbochargers to make that kind of power, the upgrades were quite an improvement over the standard Galant, if not a bit short of the 200 ponies used by the boosted VR-4. Shifting was done via five-speed manual.

Per the video, the rest of AMG’s treatment came in the form of badges, wood trim in the interior, a body kit similar to the VR-4, and spiffy body-colored 15-inch wheels that are as early-1990s as Hootie and the Blowfish. This particular car is said to have done about 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) and was sold at an auction in Japan with its final destination being the United States.

It’s said to be unmodified and all original, so we suspect someone will soon be getting a cool new ride that's exceedingly rare. We'd certainly rock this Mitsubishi every day of the week, if just for the awesome AMG backstory.

Source: PacificCoastAuto via YouTube