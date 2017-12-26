Jeep thought it would be a good idea to shove its 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat motor into the engine bay of a Grand Cherokee. And for the most part, it was. With a whopping 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) on tap, the SUV is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds – but how does it stack up in a straight line against its Challenger Hellcat sibling?

A new video by Hennessey pits the two powerful vehicles against each other, and both vehicles are completely stock. On the left, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk puts down the aforementioned 707 hp (527 kW) and 645 pound-feet (874 Newton-meters) of torque, while the widebody Challenger uses that same engine to deliver 707 hp (527 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. So, who wins?

On paper at least, the two Hellcat-powered vehicles are similarly matched. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can sprint to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 3.5 seconds, while the widebody Challenger Hellcat can allegedly do it a bit quicker at 3.4 seconds. The Jeep, meanwhile, has the ability to conquer the quarter mile in just 10.6 seconds, while the widebody Hellcat can manage in 10.6 seconds.

In the real world, it’s all Jeep. The Trackhawk gets a surprising jump on the Challenger thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and launch control. Even though the SUV tips the scales at 5,258 pounds (2,384 kilograms), it looks like on its feet in a straight line against the Challenger. The Challenger, though, nearly catches the SUV down the line. Its lighter 4,490-pound (2,036 kg) curb weight is in part to thank.

Whatever the case, these are two of the most powerful vehicles on the planet – and they're both pretty reasonably priced. The Trackhawk starts at $85,900, while the widebody Challenger Hellcat can be had $72,950.

Source: Hennessey